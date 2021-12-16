COLORADO COWBOY GATHERING
Golden
News: Eight cowboy poets and musicians from across the world will be taking part in the 2022 Colorado Cowboy Gathering. Tickets for the Jan. 15 and 16 event are now on sale, with prices ranging from $20 to $99.
The lineup includes 2016 Western Music Hall of Fame inductee Dave Stamey; Carol Heuchan, a “bush poet” from New South Wales, Australia; and, Andy Nelson, a cowboy poet from Pinedale, Wyoming.
The event is also set to feature:
- Eli Barsi, a “prairie girl” musician from southeast Saskatchewan, Canada
- Gary Allegretto, a singer-songwriter-harmonica player from Lubbock, Texas
- Jean Prescott from West Texas whose music is described as the “spiritual essence of the West”
- Susie Knight, a singer-songwriter-poet from Conifer
- Terry Nash, a rancher from Loma, Colorado who is a four-time finalist for Male Cowboy Poet of the Year
Performances are at the American Mountaineering Center, 710 10th St. in Golden.
The poets, singers and yodelers will provide audiences with “a break from the fast-paced, high-tech world,” enabling them to “re-live the life of a true cowboy and how life was, and still is, on farms, ranches and the range,” according to promotional materials issued in advance of the gathering.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Colorado Cowboy Gathering website or by leaving a voice message at 720-213-6646.
About the organization: The Colorado Cowboy Gathering was formed in 1986 to celebrate cowboy life and culture. The annual gathering “captures the true spirit and lifestyle of the cowboy heritage through poetry, song and verse,” according to the organization’s website.
Website: coloradocowboygathering.com
