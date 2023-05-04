GLOBAL DOWN SYNDROME FOUNDATION
Denver
News: Thanks in large part to U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colorado, the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, an affiliate of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL), is the recipient of a state-of-the-art immune monitoring station.
The $950,000 device will “Significantly accelerate the pace of research discoveries at the Crnic Institute as well as treatments that lead to improved health outcomes for people with Down syndrome,” according to a press release issued by GLOBAL.
“The equipment will be used to better understand how the chronic inflammatory state in people with Down syndrome predisposes them to multiple co-occurring diseases,” explains Dr. Joaquin Espinosa, executive director of the Crnic Institute.
The Crnic Institute is located on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. GLOBAL headquarters are in Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood.
Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL’s president and chief executive officer, adds: “We are deeply grateful for Rep. Crow’s commitment and support for GLOBAL’s work to advance research that is transforming the lives of the amazing people with Down syndrome we serve. We are proud to have the Crnic Institute, the epicenter of national and international Down syndrome research and medical care, right here in Colorado.”
“I’m thrilled we are able to help the Crnic Institute and GLOBAL make important investments in their research infrastructure that will boost their efforts to better understand diseases like Alzheimer’s and solid tumor cancers and find new and better treatments,” Crow said in the press release.
Instead of two copies of chromosome 21, people with Down syndrome have three, making them highly predisposed to Alzheimer’s and various autoimmune disorders and highly protected from others such as solid tumors and certain types of heart attack or stroke.
Crow’s funding request was enhanced by letters of support from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association, Colorado Springs Down Syndrome Association, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Rise School, Easter Seals Colorado, Colorado Cross Disability Center and Arc Thrift.
About the organizations: With more than 50 research teams and over 200 scientists, the Crnic Institute is the world’s largest center for Down syndrome research. In 2016, with GLOBAL’s support, a scientific team led by Dr. Joaquin Espinosa made the groundbreaking discovery that people with Down syndrome experience chronic immune system dysregulation. Due to this discovery, the institute was granted an unprecedented NIH-funded clinical trial using FDA-approved drugs that normalize the immune system in people with Down syndrome.
GLOBAL is the largest nonprofit organization in the United States working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. It has a membership of over 100 Down syndrome organizations worldwide and has contributed over $32 million to support some 400 scientists and 2,200 patients from 33 states and 10 countries.
Websites: globaldownsyndrome.org, medschool.cuanschutz.edu
