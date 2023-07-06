PORTER-BILLUPS LEADERSHIP ACADEMY
Denver
News: Deion Sanders, head football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder, joins basketball great Chauncey Billups for a “Prime Conversation” at the 2023 Porter-Billups Leadership Academy Gala.
The July 29 event takes place at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and tickets can be purchased by visiting the academy website, porterbillups-denver.org. The evening also features silent and live auction bidding, remarks by PBLA graduates and dinner.
Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, spent 14 seasons in the National Football League, with teams that included the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens. He also was a Major League Baseball outfielder for nine seasons with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants and is the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series.
Billups, a Denver native, played 17 seasons in the National Basketball Association and is now head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers.
About the organization: Lonnie Porter, the winningest college basketball coach in Colorado’s history, started what is now the Porter-Billups Leadership Academy in 1996. Its purpose is to help at-risk Denver youths reach their full potential by staying in school and developing leadership, critical thinking, teamwork and conflict resolution skills. This year, 225 4th through 12th graders from inner-city neighborhoods are enrolled in the academy’s three-week summer session at Regis University.
Website: porterbillups-denver.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
