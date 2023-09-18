CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF DENVER AT MARSICO CAMPUS
Denver
News: Fifty years ago, the first pocket calculator was introduced, the popular TV show M*A*S*H had its premiere, words like “groovy” and “can you dig it?” were vocabulary mainstays, and Tony Orlando and Dawn’s “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree” topped the Billboard Year-End Hot 100 Singles.
The year 1973 also was when the Children’s Museum of Denver was founded by a group of parents, educators and community leaders who loaded a bus with child enrichment materials and took it on the road, sharing activities and experiences with children in underserved communities.
Today, the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus is considered a world-class institution and model for building healthy, happy communities by offering innovative, often hands-on exhibits and daily programming that engages children of all ages.
On Sept. 8, several hundred friends and supporters celebrated the museum’s golden anniversary at a 1970s-themed Birthday Bash that featured live and silent auctions, music by DJ Cyn and a walkabout supper featuring a modern take on chicken a la king, deviled eggs, Swedish meatballs, chicken cordon bleu and other foods popular “back in the day.”
“So many of us have grown up at the museum and now we’re bringing our kids to experience its magic,” said Dr. Lisa Winn, a member of the museum’s board of directors since 2019 and who now serves as its chair. “Fifty years ago, the museum was an idea and a bus. Today we are world class.”
Kali Handford and Julia Lazure, both of whom are past presidents of the Junior League of Denver, chaired the Birthday Bash. The league is one of the museum’s founding partners and its members have had volunteer and other leadership roles there since its start.
Guests were encouraged to include a “’70s vibe” when dressing for the party, which meant go-go boots, paisley prints and peace symbol jewelry were popular choices.
Had prizes been awarded for best costume, the nod would have gone to Tom Downey, who had been president of the Children’s Museum for 4.5 years before turning the reins over to Mike Yankovich in 2009, dressed as stunt motorcycle jumper Evel Knievel, complete with jumpsuit and helmet.
Yankovich acknowledged some of the VIPs in attendance, a group that included Cyndi Kahn, who was one of the founders; Dr. Dana Roper, whose mother, Alta Roper, also was a founder; early childhood education advocate Anna Jo Haynes; and, Lisa Roy, executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood.
Patricia Cooper, who had led the museum from 1995-2001, was also there.
Net proceeds were still being determined at press time, but the paddle-raise portion of the evening did bring in $88,500.
About the organization: Located at 2121 Children’s Museum Drive, the nine-acre Children’s Museum campus boasts 20 innovative, hands-on exhibits designed to open doors for future leaders, innovators and adventurers to explore, create and learn on their own terms.
Website: mychildsmuseum.org
