News: When it comes to describing why Rosemary Rodriguez was chosen to receive the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Top 25 Legacy Award for 2023, it’s almost easier – and quicker – to list the very few things she hasn’t done. But that wouldn’t be fair.
Rodriguez has spent 31 years in government, including eight years as the state director for U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet. Prior to that she was a member of the Denver City Council, Denver’s clerk and recorder and a director of the Denver Public Schools.
In 2007, former President George W. Bush appointed her to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and in 2001 she was elected chair of the Colorado Reapportionment Commission, a body responsible for redrawing legislative districts after the 2000 census.
In addition, she is one of the “Founding Madres” of Cafecito Denver, a community of 1,200 Latinas from all backgrounds, ages and stages of career and life that for 30 years has met weekly to network, support career transitions, share life advice and to celebrate various milestones.
Rodriguez accepted the Top 25 Legacy Award on Aug. 17, when the Seawell Ballroom was filled with 750 individuals who were there not only to honor her but to celebrate the Chamber’s 25 Most Powerful Women in Business.
“We are here to celebrate strength, resilience … and what women embody every day to dream bigger and do more,” said Simone Ross, the chamber’s chief executive director. “The Top 25 celebration is more than an event; it’s a movement. It’s a night to harness all of our power because the one thing (the world) is not going to do is put us in a box.”
The Top 25 for 2023 are:
- Alejandra Spray, community empowerment manager for Mortenson
- Barbara Brooks, founder and chief executive officer of SecondActWomen
- Celestina Jimenez, vice president and general counsel of RK Industries
- Denise De Nardi, chief sales officer for Native Roots Cannabis Co.
- Dr. Kathleen Van Voorhis, CEO of The Community Investment Alliance
- Dr. Leslye Steptoe, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusiveness for WellPower
- Emilie Aries, founder and CEO of Bossed Up
- Erin Pulling, CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies
- Helen Raleigh, founder and chief investment officer of Red Meadow Advisors
- Janine Vanderberg, co-founder of Changing the Narrative and CEO of Encore Roadmap
- Karen Middleton, president of Cobalt
- Kathryn Harris, president and chief operating officer of ActivateWork
- Keller Hayes, director of the HOYA Foundation
- Kelley Duke, a director and shareholder at Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe PC
- Kelli Clifton Ogunsaya, chief operating officer for Delta Dental of Colorado
- Lola Strong, co-founder and managing director of The Other Side Academy Denver
- M. Mashenka Lundberg, chief legal officer and general counsel for CoBank
- Marisol Solarte-Erlacher, a speaker, trauma expert and resilience consultant
- Natalie Levy, founder and managing director of She’s Independent
- Nicole Riehl, president/CEO for EPIC (Executives Partnering to Invest in Children)
- Dr. Rebecca Decker, chief operating officer for Bluestaq
- Robin Chalecki, president of the Emily Griffith Foundation
- Sonya Ulibarri, chief impact officer for the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado
- Teresa Porter, CEO/owner of ISYS Technologies
- Wanda L. James, University of Colorado regent and founder/CEO of Simply Pure Dispensary
About the organization: The Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1988, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to giving women a voice in business, supporting women in business and providing the resources to help them succeed.
Website: cwcc.org
