News: Lloyd Lewis, long regarded as one of Colorado’s most influential thought leaders and champions for disability rights and inclusion, has won an appointment to a national board of directors and has been elected treasurer of another.
Lewis, the president/chief executive officer of Arc Thrift Stores of Colorado, has joined the board of The Arc of the United States Foundation. He also was appointed treasurer of Inclusion International.
Lewis joined Arc Thrift Stores in 2005 to help change the way people think about, connect with and employ people with disabilities. Under his leadership, the nonprofit Arc Thrift Stores has become the state’s largest funder of advocacy for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), having provided over $125 million to programs benefiting Colorado’s 15 Arc chapters.
“I am so honored and humbled to be asked to be part of the leadership team of The Arc of the United States Foundation, and of Inclusion International” Lewis said. “Being a voice for those in our community who aren’t always heard or seen is my passion. I look forward to continuing to elevate the conversation in our country about inclusion and diversity.”
Lewis, an Englewood resident, is married to substitute teacher Claire Lewis. He has four grown and two younger children, including a 19-year-old son with Down syndrome.
Lewis has an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and is the 2022 recipient of the World Citizenship Award given by International Civitans. Previous recipients of the award include Winston Churchill and Eunice Shriver. U.S. Reps. Jason Crow and Diana DeGette have commemorated his service on behalf of the IDD community in the Congressional Record.
About the organizations: Arc Thrift Stores of Colorado, an affiliate of The Arc of the United States, serve some 10,000 individuals and families annually, helping individuals with IDD find jobs, housing, medical services and services in schools. Additionally, Arc Thrift Stores employs over 450 individuals with IDD in jobs that range from production to office staff. It also is becoming one of Colorado’s largest social enterprises, registering a $3.4 billion economic impact on Colorado during Lewis’ tenure.
Inclusion International is a London-based, worldwide organization that advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It has over 200 member organizations in 115 countries.
Websites: arcthrift.org, inclusion-international.org
