RAISE THE FUTURE
Denver
News: Raise the Future’s signature fundraiser, the two-part Champions for Children, begins with a cocktail reception and auction held June 7 at the Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight at Centennial Airport.
Festivities continue with a golf tournament held June 8 at the award-winning Sanctuary golf course in Sedalia.
Tickets for the 5 p.m. Celebrate Fore a Cause are $75; Play Fore a Cause foursomes start at $7,500. Net proceeds from both events go to Rise the Future’s efforts to change the future for children in foster care.
Celebrate Fore a Cause will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and other refreshments, plus silent and live auction bidding on items that include a one-year Dormie Network membership; round-trip air to New Zealand with a two-night stay and golf outing at the winner’s choice of Robertson Lodges; and an overnight stay and two rounds of golf for three at the former PGA Tour stop Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. A $1,000 United Airlines voucher is included with this package.
The 33rd annual Play Fore a Cause is presented by RE/MAX LLC and gets underway with 9 a.m. registration and an 11 a.m. shotgun start.
In addition to RE/MAX LLC, event sponsors are Direct Travel, Wendy’s and American, Delta and United airlines.
Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://www.raisethefuture.org/upcoming-classes/champions-for-children-golf-classic-2023
About the organization: Raise the Future, formerly The Adoption Exchange, was founded in 1983 and works to connect young people in foster care with the adults who become stable forces in their lives, and to support those relationships so that they last for a lifetime. The evidence-based, wraparound services that Raise the Future has designed and implemented has significantly reduced the amount of time youths in foster care live without a permanent family.
Website: raisethefuture.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
