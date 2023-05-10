CHILDREN’S DIABETES FOUNDATION
Denver
News: David Foster, whose 16 Grammys, an Emmy and a Golden Globe make him one of the most decorated composers and musical producers of our time, and his wife, vocalist/actress Katharine McPhee, are going to headline the 2023 Carousel Ball.
Foster also will serve as master of ceremonies for the Oct. 28 dinner and auction that benefits the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. Tickets, starting at $600 each, are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting childrensdiabetesfoundation.org/event/the-carousel-ball-2023/
In addition to composing songs for artists that include Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, Gloria Estefan and Dolly Parton, Foster is hailed for discovering and launching the careers of such music icons as Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Michael Buble’.
McPhee’s musical career began following her appearance on Season 5 of “American Idol.” Since then, she has gone on to star in the U.S. and U.K. productions of the Broadway hit, “Waitress,” and the Netflix original series “Country Comfort.” She also has appeared on the CBS spy drama, “Scorpion,” and on Steven Spielberg’s award-winning musical series, “Smash,” on NBC.
The 2023 Carousel Ball, to be held at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center, also includes the presentation of awards to three key figures: Dr. Satish Garg and Juli and Joe Smolen.
Garg will receive the Founders Award for his work in diabetes research while the Smolens will accept the High Hopes Award for their continued support of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and the Barbara Davis Center.
Garg, founder and professor of medicine and pediatrics at the adult clinic of the Barbara Davis Center, is part of one of the top teams worldwide in clinical trials involving insulin analogues and novel methods of insulin delivery (pens, pumps, oral, buccal and inhaled) and non-insulin adjunctive treatment options for Type 1 diabetes.
Joe Smolen is chairman of the finance committee for the Children’s Diabetes Foundation board and co-chair of its Tied to a Cure golf tournaments. Juli operates a small business that helps educate families on how to live a more toxin-free life and with her husband supports every fundraiser put on by the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.
About the organization: The Children’s Diabetes Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, focusing on patient support, diabetes research and public awareness. It was established by Barbara and Marvin Davis in 1977 after their daughter, Dana, developed diabetes at age 7. Today, Dana is the foundation’s executive director and chair of the Carousel Ball.
Website: childrensdiabetesfoundation.org
