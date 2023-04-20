JEWISH FAMILY SERVICE
News: Michael Lewis, the best-selling New York Times author of 16 books, will be in Denver on April 28 to speak at the annual Executive Luncheon put on by Jewish Family Service ’s annual Executive Luncheon.
His books include “The Big Short,” “The Blind Side” and “Moneyball,” all of which were the basis for movies of the same name.
“Between the Lines, A Conversation with Michael Lewis” will be moderated by Jonathan Alter, an author, documentary filmmaker and political analyst for NBS News and MSNBC.
In addition, Rose Community Foundation will be presented with the Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck Community Leadership Award.
Cintra Pollack is chairing the noon event held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Tickets start at $200 and can be reserved by emailing [email protected] or by calling 303-597-5000.
About the organization: For over 150 years, Jewish Family Service has been one of Colorado’s largest and most impactful human service agencies, offering programs and services to anyone in need, regardless of their circumstances or religious beliefs. The programs focus on food security, housing stability, mental health counseling, aging care, employment support and disability services.
