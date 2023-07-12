MOLLY BROWN HOUSE MUSEUM
Denver
News: Inventors like Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla competed in a bidding war to determine whose patents on electricity would light the 1893 World’s Fair, and on July 25 author Kristen Iversen will share some of the “electric details” from that battle when she speaks at the Molly Brown House Museum.
Iversen’s 6:30 p.m. presentation is part of the museum’s Under the Lens series of programs and ties into the museum’s current exhibit, The World is Changing.
The 1893 World’s Fair, held in Chicago, was a celebration of industry and new innovations – such as electricity. Molly Brown herself attended the fair and observed that “No such electrical or mechanical display was ever seen” as that of the Chicago World’s Fair.
Iversen, who holds a Ph.D. from the University of Denver and is a part-time resident of Westcliffe, is a professor of creative writing at the University of Cincinnati, where she also serves as literary nonfiction editor of The Cincinnati Review. She is the author of books that include “Molly Brown: Unraveling the Myth” and “Full Body Burden: Growing Up in the Nuclear Shadow of Rocky Flats.” The latter is a forthcoming documentary.
Tickets for the lecture are $22 for current Historic Denver members and $25 for non-members. The price includes snacks and a beverage. To purchase, visit mollybrown.org
About the organization: The Molly Brown House Museum is located in what once was the home of Margaret “Molly” Brown, 1340 Pennsylvania Ave., Denver. Brown is perhaps best known for surviving the sinking of the Titanic and has been the subject of many books, movies and stage productions. By the late 1970s, the Queen Anne-style home had fallen into disrepair and was in danger of being demolished before a group of concerned citizens incorporated themselves as Historic Denver, Inc. And fought to save and restore the home.
Website: historicdenver.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
