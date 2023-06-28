GOLDEN RETRIEVER RESCUE OF THE ROCKIES
News: Anyone who loves dogs is bound to enjoy the books written by W. Bruce Cameron. The former Evergreen resident, whose “A Dog’s Purpose” spent 63 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and was made into a movie starring Dennis Quaid, also is an engaging speaker – as the 208 attendees at Paws for a Cause discovered on June 24.
Paws for a Cause was the 13th annual fundraising gala for Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies (GRRR) and was held at Turnhalle in the Tivoli Event Center. With ticket sales, sponsorships and live and silent auctions it brought in $217,226.
Cameron shared stories about family pets that included a hamster going through puberty and a 9-month-old Golden Retriever with an uncanny memory when it came to treats.
Cameron recalled that he had discovered an uneaten Pop Tart while loading up the car for a family day at the lake and casually tossed it out before setting out on the trip. Upon returning home, Cameron said, “Sophie literally dove out of the car to get it. Obviously that Pop Tart had been on her mind the whole time we were having fun at the lake.”
Cameron moved to Southern California when another of his books, “8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter,” became the basis of an ABC television series whose stars included John Ritter, Katey Sagal, Amy Davidson and Kaley Cuoco.
Dinner by Biscuits & Berries preceded Cameron’s talk.
About the organization: Founded in 1996, Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies (GRRR) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and placement of unwanted, abandoned or surrendered Golden Retriever dogs. GRRR finds safe, loving homes for approximately 300 of these dogs each year. Francie Rakiec is GRRR’s executive director and Judi Servoss is president of its board of directors.
