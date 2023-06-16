ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL
Memphis, TN
News: Scott “Kidd” Poteet, the pilot for Polaris Dawn, a space mission scheduled to launch later this year, and Hayley Arceneaux, who was one of four crew members on the 2021 SpaceX Inspiration4 space flight, were the special guests at Colorado Unites for St. Jude, a June 10 gala held at the Denver Art Museum.
The event raised $700,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its work on behalf of childhood cancer.
Poteet, a retired United States Air Force lieutenant colonel, previously was the mission director for Inspiration4, which raised $250 million for St. Jude families.
During his 20 years with the Air Force, he was commander of the 64th Aggressor Squadron, a Thunderbird demonstration pilot, a test and evaluation pilot and a graduate of the Air Force Weapons School.
Arceneaux is a former patient at St. Jude and now works there as a physician’s assistant.
Addressing the sold-out crowd, Poteet said it is “Truly an honor and a blessing to be part of projects that are bigger than ourselves, like the Polaris Program, and uniting with St. Jude. “What we accomplish through this mission will help open the doors for everyone else, whether in health care on Earth or through humanity’s ongoing quest to explore space. Together we are moving the needle to improve life here on Earth.”
The gala also featured the work of local artists who had been inspired by artwork created by St. Jude patients.
Guests also were encouraged to participate in Denver’s annual St. Jude Walk/Run that will be held Sept. 23 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Individuals and teams can register for this by visiting fundraising.stjude.org.
About the organization: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital opened in 1962 and treats children with cancer from all 50 states and around the world. The hospital does not bill families for treatment, travel, housing or food while their child is a patient there. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children.
Website: stjude.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.