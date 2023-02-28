CAT CARE SOCIETY
Lakewood
News: Dozens of paintings, ceramics, pottery and fiber art items are featured in Art from the Heart, an online auction benefiting the Cat Care Society. Bidding closes on Friday.
Interested parties can view the items and place bids by visiting biddingowl.com/catcaresociety.
Among the items:
Cats in the Attic, a quilted wall hanging by Amy Martin that is based on a pattern by the late Pam Bono, a well-known quilter from Pagosa Springs.
Color of Summer 1, an acrylic painting of an Oriental poppy by Denver artist Jane McFadden Dorsey.
Blue Kitty Teapot, a whimsical blue and off-white ceramic teapot by the late Chloe Calder Dellaport. And,
Sunbathing, an oil by Melissa Barbee that depicts an orange tabby in “A pose very familiar to cat owners.”
Art from the Heart is a prelude to the Cat Care Society’s signature fundraiser, Tails of the Painted Cats & Dogs, a dinner and auction that takes place Sept. 16 at Baldoria on the Water, Lakewood.
Information about that event may be obtained by calling 303-907-6773.
About the organization: Founded in 1981, the Cat Care Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for homeless, abused or injured cats. “We are nondiscriminatory in our love for cats: None are the wrong color, size or gender; none are too old or too young; none are too ill to be valued, loved and treated with dignity.”
Website: catcaresociety.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
