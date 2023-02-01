COORS WESTERN ART EXHIBIT & SALE
Denver
News: A spokesperson for the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale announced that the 2023 edition of this fundraiser for the National Western Scholarship Trust was one of the most successful in its 30-year history.
Art sales came in at $1,010,000, with proceeds divided between the participating artists and the National Western Scholarship Trust. The National Western Scholarship Trust awards grants to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, veterinary science and rural medicine at colleges and universities in Colorado and Wyoming.
A majority of the sales were recorded at the Jan. 3 Red Carpet Reception, where some 900 browsers and buyers were treated to cocktails, a buffet supper and a first look at the paintings, sculptures and furniture created by artists from Colorado and throughout the United States.
The show and sale continued throughout the run of the 117th National Western Stock Show.
Several prizes were awarded, including:
- Best of Show, to artist Sophy Brown for her “Lit Fuse and Count to Ten”
- People’s Choice, to artist Sally Maxwell for her “Corvid (cq) #19, The Omen”
- Artist’s Choice, to artist Adrienne Stein, “Arc”
About the organization: The Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale is an annual event associated with the National Western Stock Show and over the course of its 30-year history has become one of the finest exhibitions of contemporary Western art in the United States. It takes place every January during the 16-day National Western Stock Show in a gallery located on the third level of the Expo Hall on the National Western campus. Rose Fredrick has curated the show every year since 1997.
Website: coorswesternart.com
