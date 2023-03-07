BONFILS-STANTON FOUNDATION
Denver
News: Arts and culture organizations that are informed, led by and serve marginalized communities are encouraged to apply for an upcoming round of the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation’s Inclusive Communities grants.
This funding opportunity, said Chrissy Deal, is designed to support local, community-oriented organizations that play a critical role in the Denver area’s cultural ecosystem through public programs that integrate arts and culture.
Deal directs two elements of the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation: the Livingston Fellowship Program and the division of Arts & Social Change Grantmaking.
Each grant carries a $5,000, unrestricted stipend and will be awarded to select 501(c)(3) nonprofits whose operating budgets are under $100,000 and whose programming is based in Denver, Adams, Arapahoe or Jefferson counties. Applications, due March 15, can be accessed at bonfils-stantonfoundation.org/grants/grant-types
A panel of community leaders will review the applications and announce funding decisions in late April.
“The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation has tremendous respect and appreciation for community-based organizations in the Denver area for whom arts and culture is core to their mission and purpose,” Deal added. “Through these grants we look forward to learning more about how they are building community through the celebration of artistic and cultural expression and ways the foundation can support this crucial work.”
About the organization: The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation strategically provides grants and fellowships to advance the arts and inspire creative leadership in Denver. While steeped in history, the foundation also is a contemporary leader in fueling innovation and exploration in the area’s creative economy, doing so by awarding over $3 million annually to cultural and arts organizations and their leaders.
Website: bonfils-stantonfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
