DENVER BRONCOS ALUMNI ASSOCIATION
Denver
News: A $30,000 donation from the Denver Broncos Alumni Association will enable National Sports Center for the Disabled to help bring adaptive sports to marginalized communities in the metro Denver area.
Kim Easton, the NSCD’s president and chief executive officer, said that the donation is “The largest funding we have received for our K-12 Denver programs, and our plan is to (use the money to) grow access to adaptive outdoor recreation to students attending schools across the Denver metro area.”
“The NSCD’s programs align with our mission,” added alumni association member Rich Karlis, who for nine seasons was a placekicker for the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. “There are several hundred former Denver Broncos who have made Denver their home after their NFL retirement and remain committed to supporting our communities through the alumni association.”
In 2022 the NSCD piloted a three-week program with the Denver and Aurora public schools to provide adaptive outdoor access to sports for children in grades K-12, providing adaptive outdoor experiences to some 80 students to help them find new ways to get active and to access the great outdoors.
Sports that are part of the program are NSCDMoves!, obstacle courses, archery, water paddle sports, rock climbing and Nordic or alpine skiing.
The program’s goals, according to Easton, are to:
Increase access for150 students in low-income, highly diverse areas;
Provide 3-5 program days per student;
Increase skills, independence and self-esteem through adaptive recreation; and
Provide programs at no cost to the students or school
About the organizations: National Sports Center for the Disabled, with headquarters in Winter Park, is a leading provider of adaptive outdoor recreation experiences and is committed to helping individuals with disabilities, their caregivers and the broader community rethink ability. “Through the power of adaptive innovation, recreation and Colorado’s great outdoors, we are transforming lives, families and communities by creating a world that celebrates each person’s abilities,” Easton said.
The Denver Broncos Alumni Association was formed in 1991 to give former players the opportunity to remain actively involved with the Denver Broncos organization. The members have worked with thousands of young people over the years, using their celebrity status to establish and grow a network of influence that benefits partner organizations, foundations and charitable events.
Websites: nscd.org, Denverbroncosalumni.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.