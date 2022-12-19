JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA
Denver
News: Twenty-nine “brilliant, kind and funny” seniors from nine area high schools were presented at the Belle and Beautillion, a formal dinner and dance hosted by the Denver and South Suburban chapters of Jack and Jill of America.
June Johnson and Winnie Johnson started what was formerly the Jack and Jill Beautillion in 1983 to shine a positive light on young Black men in order to counteract the negative image of them being portrayed in the media. This year was the inaugural Belle and Beautillion, where accomplished young ladies were added to the roster of honorees.
“Embracing Our Legacy, Redefining Our Traditions” was the theme for this Dec. 18 gala chaired by Tandy Dilworth and Lisa Meriweather and held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown. It honored such outstanding Black teens as East High’s Aniya Beasley, a 2020 appointee to the Mayor’s Youth Council whose goal is to “Leave a mark on the world that can’t be erased,” and classmate Celes Buffard, whose passion for robotics led her to Project Black Top, where she wrote an engineering curriculum, from scratch, for Title 1 schools that don’t have an engineering program due to lack of teachers or funding. She has also raised money to build robotic kits for the students. Delano Jefferson, a four-sport letterman, is the 2022 Mr. Grandview (High School).
The Belles and Beaus are nominated by their school’s guidance counselors and selected by a committee of Jack and Jill members, whose decisions are based on each nominee’s academic achievements, service to the community and “Their heart for those around them,” said Leslie Summery, president of the South Suburban chapter.
Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and his wife, former state legislator Wilma Webb, were there to applaud their great-grandson, Jaeden C. Smith, who
also is a senior at East High and plans to study business management at an Historically Black College or University (HBCU).
Other political figures attending the Belle and Beautillion included former Speaker of the House Terrance Carroll; Denver Mayoral candidate Lisa Calderon and State Rep.-elect Elisabeth Epps.
Grants to be put toward their respective college educations were awarded. Regis Jesuit High School’s Santana Hobbs won the essay contest and its $1,000 stipend. A $1,000 scholarship from former Beau Javon Brame, an engagement manager for CampusWorks and former dean of students at Arapahoe Community College, went to Zoe Rance from Cherokee Trail High School while the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation awarded $500 to Jaden Little from Vista Peak Preparatory School. ECMC The College Place gave a $1,000 scholarship to the aforementioned Celes Buffard and a $100 gift card to Alaijah Sims of East High.
The Belle and Beautillion Class of 2022:
Kari Angbanzan, TaRea Fulcher, Santana Hobbs, Savitri Jackson and Lyric Swift, Regis Jesuit High School; Quincy Evans and Emiola Summey, Overland High School; Ellington Garland, Smoky Hill High School; Jordon Gipson, Delano Jefferson and Jaida Helen Graham, Grandview High School; Jaden Little, Vista Peak Preparatory School.
Keith E. Martinez Jr., Avani Houston, Rangeview High School; Jazmin Nickerson, Zoe Rance and Ameena Cymone Wynn, Cherokee Trail High School; Braylon Powell, Jaeden Smith, Jonathan James Sykes, Aniya Beasley, Celes Buffard, Imani Harris, Sanaia La’Nae Hightower, Ciena Jackson, Noruyera Iradukunda and Alaijah Sims, East High School; Myles Patton, Kent Denver School, and Kolin Truesdale, DSST Conservatory Green.
About the organization: Jack and Jill of America was founded 84 years ago by Marion Stubbs Thomas to nurture the next generation of Black leaders, enabling them to be introduced to new experiences and find their voices as the Jack and Jill mothers work to “Propel kids forward in a rapidly changing world.” Both the Denver and South Suburban chapters are part of this national organization.
Websites: jackandjilldenver.org, jjssdc.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.