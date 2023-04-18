FIREFLY AUTISM
Lakewood
News: JR De Guzman, winner of the 2016 Standup NBC and a headliner at comedy festivals worldwide, kept 500-plus friends of Firefly Autism in stitches when he performed at the 12th Laugh Yourself Blue.
The money raised at this April 13 dinner and auction held in the Denver Art Museum’s new Sturm Grand Pavilion was no laughing matter, however. When all was said and done, $1.2 million had been collected for the Lakewood-based center that has become an international model for improving and celebrating the lives of children, teens and adults on the autism spectrum.
Jesse Ogas, the executive director of social responsibility and community affairs at 9News, was the evening’s honoree, receiving the Firefly Luminescence Award, an honor he introduced 12 years ago when he was Firefly’s executive director.
“Six months after I started, the bottom fell out,” Ogas recalled, adding that having the cash-strapped nonprofit in danger of closing left him no choice but to enhance his skills as a fundraiser. “I hated raising money, but I found I was good at it,” Ogas said. “We rolled up our sleeves and got to work, and soon Firefly was back on track.”
He also recalled how he was encouraged to join Firefly by former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, the current U.S. Ambassador to Mexico. Salazar and his wife, Hope, are the grandparents of Mireya, who is now a thriving teenager, thanks in large part to her time at Firefly.
Mireya and Hope were at the gala, and Mireya’s growth was commemorated by Firefly’s president/CEO, Dr. Amanda Kelly when she explained how success is achieved by “Meeting everyone where they are, celebrating individuality and differences and encouraging meaningful growth.” That, Kelly added, “Is at the heart of what the Firefly team does every day.”
Laugh Yourself Blue 2023 was chaired by three couples with strong ties to Firefly: Don and Linda Childears, Travis Plakke and Leigh Sullivan and John and Shayna Griffith.
Don Childears is CEO emeritus of the Colorado Bankers Association and his wife, a member of the Firefly board, is the former president/CEO of the Daniels Fund and the Young Americans Bank. Plakke and Sullivan are also Firefly board members. He is a longtime figure in the hospitality industry and Sullivan is the co-founder of Pepper’s Senior Dog Sanctuary. John Griffith is the founder and former president of Alpine Waste & Recycling and has been a Firefly board member for over 10 years. The Griffiths have family members on the autism spectrum.
Others helping to support Firefly’s mission by attending the gala:
Former State Rep. Adrienne Benavidez
Denver City Councilwoman-elect Diana Romero Campbell
Juana Bordas, president of Mestiza Leadership International and author of “The Power of Latina Leadership Ahora!”
Mario Carrera, president/CEO of the Colorado Latino Leadership Advocacy and Research Organization
Patricia Barela Rivera, former director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Colorado District Office
Brittany Morris Saunders, who heads communications for Amazon’s Denver regional office
Kristen Blessman, president and general manager of PBS12
Amy and Mark Bittner. Their son is a former student at Firefly and she is a past member of the Firefly board
Yolanda Ortega, an actress with Su Teatro and former vice president of student affairs at Metropolitan State University of Denver
About the organization: Established in 2002, Firefly Autism is dedicated to improving and celebrating the lives of those with autism and to provide support and solutions for their families and communities. It is also a leader in changing the landscape of behavioral and mental health as it works with individuals from 18 months of age to 70-plus in programs that include transition to work, adult and social skills, speech and occupational therapy and various home-based services.
Website: fireflyautism.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.