News: The men and women that filled the Denver Art Museum’s Sturm Grand Pavilion on April 26 showed up in footwear one might not expect to see at a fancy fundraising event.
Eschewing high heels and wing tips, they came in high-tops, low-tops, slip-ons, platforms and gels bearing labels like Converse, Chuck Taylor, Nike, Keds, Air Jordan, Puma and Adidas to celebrate Sneaker Culture, the focus for the DAM’s popular Luncheon by Design.
They entered the event space on a red carpet where a Sneaker Cam projected images of their footwear onto giant screens. And, before sitting down to a chicken salad lunch, there was plenty of time for everyone to compare, admire and share stories about how and why they chose the sneaks that they did.
Money raised that day goes to the acquisitions fund in the museum’s Department of Architecture & Design, whose curator, Darrin Alfred, invited Elizabeth Semmelback, senior curator and director of the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto, to speak about how sneakers have pretty much come full circle.
Initially, she said, sneakers were flat, rubber-soled tennis shoes that were “Objects of status because rubber was so expensive, five times more expensive than leather.” Today, thanks to celebrity collaborations, they also can be very expensive. The highest-priced in the world, for example, is a pair of solid gold OVO Air Jordans said to be worth $2 million.
Luncheon by Design 2023 was presented by Sarah Anschutz, Neiman Marcus and Amanda J. Precourt and chaired by Rachelle Folsom, Koya Nyangi and Morris Price. Nyangi and Alfred also moderated a discussion with Jacob Ferrato and Yohance Joseph Lacour, both of whom are known worldwide for their custom sneaker designs.
Lacour, who is also a podcast host, described himself as a storyteller who said that the best part of his work is using sneakers as a blank canvas to “Make something from nothing.” Ferrato said he bases his designs on the client’s interests and personality.
All of which was reflected in the guests and their sneaker choices. Including:
- Luncheon co-chair Morris Price wore orange, blue and white Chuck Taylor sneaks. The color combo, he said, was a salute to his fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma, which was founded at Howard University in 1914.
- Ticket committee member Donna Altieri chose Nike Double Air Max in “The primary colors of Yves Saint Laurent,” selecting them not just because they looked good, but because “They make me two inches taller.” She found them on an online site recommended by her son. “I looked for the weirdest ones I could find that were still traditional.” Her husband, Michael Thornton, wore Jack Purcell Converse canvas sneakers. Purcell, Canada’s most famous badminton player, originally designed the shoes to provide more support on the badminton court.
- Interior designer Lovedy Barbatelli ‘s was comfy and stylish in platform sneakers by Dolce Vita trimmed with a Bakelite chain trim.
- Kathleen Perry, owner/consultant at Artworks, etc., does what she can to save the planet, so it made perfect sense for her to show up in an animal print slip-on from Rothy’s, a company that transforms eco-friendly materials into fashionable wardrobe pieces.
- Willa Fawer’s Chloe sneakers were made from vegan leather. “Sustainable and fashionable,” she declared.
- All that glitters isn’t gold – as Toi Massey, founder and chief executive at the JEKL Foundation for STEAM Education, discovered when she spotted – and promptly purchased -- the last pair of Betsey Johnson sneakers covered in silver sequins at Macy’s.
About the organization: Founded in 1893 and located at 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway in the Denver Civic Center neighborhood, the Denver Art Museum is home to over 70,000 diverse works from across the centuries and around the world, making it one of the largest art museums between Chicago and the West Coast.
