News: Denver was still regarded as a rough-and-tumble cow town in 1982 when a group called Friends of Opera recruited Nathaniel “Nat” Merrill, who’d spent 27 years as a director and stage manager for the Metropolitan Opera in New York, and his wife, Louise Sherman, a musical director and voice coach at The Met, to establish an opera company in the Mile High City.
Opera Colorado would be its name.
Doubts that anyone may have had about how well-received an opera company would be were quickly dispelled as Merrill, who died in 2008, and Sherman, who died in 1998, launched Opera Colorado in April, 2003, with performances that included Puccini’s “La Boheme” with famed tenor Placido Domingo in a starring role.
On May 13, Opera Colorado celebrated its 40th year with a gala chaired by Chris and Joy Dinsdale and featuring a performance by Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato. DiDonato, described by the New Yorker as “Perhaps the most potent female singer of her generation,” was accompanied by Craig Terry, a Grammy-winning pianist and arranger.
“Looking back over our history, it is incredible to see how far we have come,” said Greg Carpenter, Opera Colorado’s Ellie Caulkins General and Artistic Director. “Since our inaugural season in 1983, Opera Colorado has presented over 100 inspiring mainstage productions and our educational and community outreach programs have grown to serve 45,000 students of all ages throughout Colorado each year.”
Gala proceeds, which are still being determined, will “Help ensure that Opera Colorado continues to soar to the greatest possible heights,” Carpenter said.
The festivities began when the Dinsdales welcomed the 500 guests for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres in the lobby of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, followed by a performance by DiDonato and Terry, who received not one, but two, standing ovations. Then, everyone made the short walk across the Denver Center Galleria to the Seawell Ballroom for dinner, live auction bidding and dancing to Funkiphino.
Chris Dinsdale, a 2020 inductee to the Colorado Ag Hall of Fame, is president of Dinsdale Brothers, Inc., a role in which he oversees the family’s cattle feeding and farming interests in Colorado, Nebraska and California. In addition, he is vice president of Pinnacle Bancorp-Nebraska; co-chairman of Bank of Colorado and director of Pinnacle Bank-Wyoming. Joy Dinsdale, a past member of the Opera Colorado board, serves on the board of the Denver Art Museum and is a decades-long supporter of causes relating to the arts and education. In 2016 the Dinsdales were honored as Citizens of the Arts by the Fine Arts Foundation of Denver.
They also underwrote DiDonato’s appearance at the gala.
Those helping to celebrate Opera Colorado’s 40th year included:
- Board chair Elizabeth Caswell Dyer and board president Marcia Robinson
- Lifetime honorary chair Ellie Caulkins, after whom the opera house is named
- Former Colorado first lady Dottie Lamm
- Mike and Julie Bock and Robin and Eric Yaeger, who with Neiman Marcus and the Bank of Colorado were presenting sponsors of the gala
- Honorary gala committee members Ken and Donna Barrow, Susan and Jeremy Shamos, Merrill Shields and M. Ray Thomasson
- Attorney Norm Brownstein
- Architect Curt Fentress
- Jeremy Kinney, a founder of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District
- Linda Weise, founder of the Colorado Springs Conservatory and leader of an $85.7 million drive to make the historic Colorado Springs City Auditorium a cultural hub for the community. She was a guest of Opera Colorado board member Diane Wengler
- Denver Art Museum director Christoph Heinrich
- Pamela Pantos, president/chief executive officer of the Central City Opera
- Janice Sinden, president/CEO of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
- Jack Finlaw, president of the University of Colorado Foundation
About the organization: Opera Colorado is a nonprofit organization dedicated to furthering an awareness and appreciation of opera. Mainstage productions are offered at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver, while the company’s commitment to the future of the art form is explored through in-person and digital initiatives outside the opera house. Opera Colorado also is a leader in presenting new works and for training the next generation of performers through its acclaimed Artist in Residence program. Its statewide education and community programs reach 45,000 students of all ages.
Website: operacolorado.org
