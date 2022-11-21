DENVER ART MUSEUM
News: On a night when roads were slick from the previous day’s snow and the temperature hovered in the single digits, the heart and soul of Latin America warmed the spirits of the 330 who gathered at the Denver Art Museum for the 40th edition of the its signature fundraiser, Collectors Choice.
Bossa nova music from the Dado Sa’ Trio filled the new Sie Welcome Center as servers passed hors d’oeuvres and tequila-based beverages during cocktail hour. Then, Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra’s lively beat led everyone upstairs to the Sturm Pavilion, where dinner was served. Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico performed between courses, as did vocalist Raquel Garcia. The evening concluded with folks lingering over dessert, coffee and after-dinner cocktails while Ritmo Jazz Latino played in the background.
The focus for the Nov. 18 event chaired by Patricia Baca, Cathey (cq) and Richard Finlon and Jane and Tom Petrie was drawn from the DAM’s ongoing commitment to engaging with artists and creatives connected to Latin America.
The $800,000 that was raised will be used to acquire additional pieces of modern and contemporary Latin American Art.
Collectors Choice also was the occasion for the museum to honor four whose collective efforts have elevated its commitment to celebrating the voices and richness of Latin American cultures:
- John and Sandy Fox, whose Latin American art collection was first featured at the museum during the exhibition of Mexican Modernist painter Gunther Gerzso. Their significant gift to the DAM’s Martin Building capital campaign was recognized in the naming of the Fox Gallery.
- Craig Ponzio, a DAM trustee since 2006 and generous contributor to the Hamilton Building and Martin Building capital campaigns. He supported the exhibition “Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism” and the acquisition of works by such artists as Vicente Rojo, Hulda Guzman and Roberto Gil de Montes.
- Clara Ricciardi, whose involvement with the DAM began in 1992 when she was a volunteer for the exhibition “Chicano Art Resistance and Affirmation.” She later became the DAM’s first Spanish-language programs coordinator and was key in the development of the bilingual signage and materials found throughout the museum.
“Tonight, we celebrate the transformational impact of their support of Latin American art and recognize their contributions to the vitality, relevance and accessibility of our collection, exhibitions and programs,” said Christoph Heinrich, the museum’s Frederick and Jan Mayer director.
“It is particularly meaningful to cap off a year of transformation and growth with this milestone event,” he added. “This is truly a homecoming – a moment for us to reflect on what this new chapter for the museum means to us all as lovers of art. I am inspired by the myriad ways, over many ears, that we have built bridges to empower these connections.”
Among the guests:
- Sarah Anschutz, interim chair of the DAM board
- Deborah Jordy, executive director of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District
- Gary Steuer, president/CEO of the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation
- Michelle Sie Whitten, daughter of DAM benefactors John J. and Anna Sie
- Pete and Marilyn Coors
- Bankers Bob Malone and Mariner Kemper
- Patricia Barela Rivera, former director of the Colorado district office of the U.S. Small Business Administration
- Chrissy Deal, director of the Livingston Fellowship Program at the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation
- Shawn King, who plays drums and trumpet in the band Devotchka
About the organization: The Denver Art Museum is an educational, nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich lives by sparking creative thinking and expression. Its holdings reflect the city and region, and provide ways for the community to learn about cultures from around the world.
