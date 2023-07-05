DENVER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Denver
News: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is welcoming three new members to its board of trustees. They are:
- Nicole Ament, the real estate department chair at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Shreck
- Jerome Davis, executive vice president of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and president of the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation
- Alan Salazar, a fifth-generation Colorado native who serves as outgoing Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s chief of staff and on Aug. 7 will become Denver Water’s chief executive officer and manager
“Their active involvement and avid interest in the programs at the DCPA will help guide the organization as it embarks on an ambitious five-year strategic plan,” board president Hassan Salem said of the new members. “Their leadership will be instrumental as we broaden access, forge meaningful partnerships and connect with new audiences in all new ways.”
Ament, who holds degrees from Trinity University and the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, has worked in real estate law for 20-plus years, spearheading Brownstein Hyatt’s transactions featuring complex portfolios that include as many as 276 properties as well as large single assets.
Davis came to the Denver Metro Chamber from Xcel Energy Colorado where he was regional vice president/customer and community relations. He earned an MBA and a bachelor of science degree from Regis University.
Salazar’s career in public service includes being the state issues director for former U.S. Sen. Tim Wirth, chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. Mark Udall and chief strategy officer for then-Gov. John Hickenlooper.
About the organization: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is one of the largest nonprofit theater organizations in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theater, cabaret, musicals and innovative, immersive plays. In its 2021-22 season, the DCPA engaged with more than 703,000 visitors, generating a $203 million economic impact.
Website: dcpa.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.