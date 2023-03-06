NATIONAL JEWISH HEALTH
Denver
News: Dr. Michael Salem, the president and chief executive officer, sure had it right when he noted that “There’s a collective spirit of generosity” when it comes to National Jewish Health. That spirit became evident when he announced that the hospital’s 24th Beaux Arts Ball had raised a record $3.2 million.
The money, he noted, would be used to keep the Denver-based hospital and research center at the top of its game for life-changing medical discoveries and care. Much of it -- $806,000 that was matched dollar-for-dollar by a benefactor choosing to remain anonymous -- came from a special appeal called by Gala Team founder and former Denver Bronco Reggie Rivers.
The Beaux Arts Ball was held March 4 at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center, with a Las Vegas theme carried out in lavish décor by Design Works and Vegas showroom entertainment by Chris Starkey’s Imprint Group.
The high-energy evening also was the occasion to recognize the 2023 Grand Marshals, a group of civic leaders who are devoted supporters of National Jewish Health, and Bow River Capital co-founder/CEO Blair Richardson, recipient of the 2023 Chairman’s Award.
The Grand Marshals were:
- Anne and Rich Baer. He’s the chief legal officer at Airbnb; she formerly worked as a U.S. Senate aide and was one of the youngest women on the junk bond trading desks at Prudential Bache, Shearson Lehman and Bankers Trust
- Rita and Navin Dimond, co-founders of Stonebridge Companies, which has 68 hotels and 3,000 employees worldwide. He serves on numerous boards, including that of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Their award-winning philanthropic efforts focus on education and hospitality management. A 2020 gift to the University of Denver facilitated the construction of a new freshman residence hall.
- Vicki and Trygve Myhren. He founded The Food Network and northwest Cable News and co-founded E! Entertainment, Viewer’s Choice and Cable Labs. Her credits include serving as director of special projects at The Food Network and program coordinator for Safeway Stores’ Apples for Students program in the Rocky Mountain Region, which raised $4 million to provide computer equipment to 1,400 schools. The Victoria H Myhren Gallery on the University of Denver campus is named in her honor.
- Leslie Stanford and Don Bailey. Don is the chairman/CEO of Triton Investment Company and she helped Herbalife grow from a California startup to a global nutrition company with customers in 95 countries. They also are co-owners, with the Dean Singleton family, C Lazy U Ranch in Granby,
The 1,000-plus guests included:
- U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper
- Former U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter
- Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis
- Denver City Council hopeful Travis Leiker
- John and Carrie Morgridge, whose Morgridge Family Foundation has been the Beaux Arts Ball’s Presenting Sponsor for over a decade
- Michelle Sie Whitten, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation
- Dana Davis, executive director of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation and a Bronze Sponsor of the Beaux Arts Ball
- Esther Lee Leach, vice president/development and fundraising for the Downtown Denver Partnership
- Musician Chris Daniels (Chris Daniels and the Kings) and Centennial teen Elle Basham, whose recovery from serious lung diseases was made possible by National Jewish Health
- Such National Jewish Health board members as chairman Steve Kris, Robin Chotin and Debra Tuchman
- Lifetime board members including David Engleberg, Barry Hirschfeld, Eddie Robinson, Meyer Saltzman and Martin Semple
- Leslie McKay, executive director of the St. Joseph Hospital Foundation
- Alicia Harvey, a regulatory analyst for Bronze Sponsor Xcel Energy
- A host of former Grand Marshals, including Judy and Charlie McNeil (2020), Leslie and Noel Ginsburg (2015), Hassan Salem (2012), Kelly and Marc Steron (2020) and Bonnie and David Mandarich (2004).
About the organization: Founded 124 years ago, National Jewish Health is the nation’s leading respiratory hospital and is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care.
Website: njhealth.org
