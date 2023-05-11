GIRL SCOUTS OF COLORADO
Denver
News: Nancy Tuor, who led the team responsible for the $7 billion, 10-year cleanup and closure of the Rocky Flats nuclear weapons production facility north of Denver, is among those named Women of Distinction for 2023 by Girl Scouts of Colorado.
Under her leadership the contaminated area was turned into a wildlife refuge, decades ahead of schedule and at a fraction of the projected cost. The cleanup removed significant health risk from those living in the greater Denver area.
To further recognize her distinguished career, the Women of Distinction selection committee designated Tuor, an engineer by training who entered the field at a time when she had no female peers, as the 2023 Woman of Distinction Gold, an honor that has been given only once before.
Since her retirement, Tuor has served on the board of governors for Colorado State University and the National Western Stock Show. She has been called upon to address national and international audiences on culture change and environmental sustainability.
Others in the Women of Distinction Class of 2023 are:
- Perla Gheiler, director of aging for Denver’s Agency for Human Rights & Community Partnerships
- Margaret Hunt, former director of the Colorado Office of Creative Industries in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development
- Adrienne Mansanares, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains
- Carrie Morgridge, co-founder of the Morgridge Family Foundation, which has invested some $150 million in transformative gifts in the fields of education, conservation, the arts and health and wellness
- Brittany Morris Saunders, who as regional head of community affairs for Amazon has led the company to distribute $3.5 million to Colorado-based nonprofit organizations and associations
- Dr. Dwinita Mosby Tyler, chief catalyst and founder of The Equity Project and a leader in calling out systems of oppression that have held back women and girls, especially those of color, for generations
- Ruth Rohs, senior vice president of corporate communications and executive director of the IMA Foundation and founder of Community Chest, a women’s giving circle supporting research and empowerment programs for female breast cancer survivors such as herself
- Danielle Shoots, founding partner and managing director of the New Community Transformation Fund-Denver, an organization dedicated to building wealth and investment communities for marginalized and undercapitalized people
- Hollie Velasquez-Horvath, Xcel Energy’s regional vice president/state affairs and community relations and a member of five nonprofit boards, including the Denver Health Authority and the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado
- Linda Yip, co-founder of the Nathan Yip Foundation and a Forbes Asia Hero of Philanthropy. The foundation is a living memorial to her late son, Nathan, who lost his life in an automobile accident when he was 19. The foundation supports schools and educational programs in rural Colorado.
- Leanna Clark, the chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Colorado, describes the honorees as “Strong, bold, empowered women who represent the leadership and excellence that powers today’s world. They are outstanding role models for our girls.”
The Women of Distinction will receive formal recognition at a Sept. 28 dinner chaired by previous honorees Kristen Blessman and Faye Tate. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by emailing [email protected]
About the organization: Girl Scouts of Colorado offers leadership development programs in entrepreneurship, the outdoors, STEM and life skills for over 16,000 members across Colorado.
Website: gscolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
