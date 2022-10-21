ROUNDUP RIVER RANCH
Gypsum
News: Sarah Johnson has been named president and chief executive officer for Roundup River Ranch, succeeding Ruth B. Johnson.
Ruth B. Johnson, the first to hold the title, is retiring at the end of the 2022 calendar year after 17 years at the helm. Sarah Johnson’s appointment was effective on Oct. 24.
“It’s been a dream come true to be entrusted as the next CEO of Roundup River Ranch,” Sarah Johnson said. “I look forward to leading this incredible organization committed to delivering life-changing impact for children living with serious illnesses and their families. This truly is the opportunity of a lifetime to continue the legacy of providing the true joys of childhood.”
Sarah Johnson comes to Roundup River Ranch after three years at the Vail Valley Foundation, where she was the senior vice president of philanthropy. Prior to that she spent five years at Vail Mountain School, where she was the director of advancement and community engagement.
Her passion for philanthropy was honed during her time as board chair for United Way Quad Cities in Bettendorf, Iowa.
“I couldn’t be more proud to pass the baton to Sarah,” Ruth Johnson said. “The board of directors, leadership and myself are incredibly excited and confident for this next chapter with Sarah at the helm.”
About the organization: Roundup River Ranch is a nonprofit organization that operates a free, year-round camp for children with serious illnesses, and their families. It was founded in 2006 as part of actor Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall camp system, which has since been renamed the SeriousFun Children’s Network. The first campers were welcomed in July, 2011, and like today, they experience “old-fashioned, fun camp experiences” that help take their minds off being sick.
Website: roundupriverranch.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
