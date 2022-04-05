KINDNESS WINS
Denver
News: Champions Celebrating Champions is a fundraiser where tennis great Madison Keys, founder of the nonprofit Kindness Wins, is joined by key supporters Mikaela Shiffrin and Oksana Masters for an evening celebrating Colorado’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes.
The 6:30 p.m. event takes place April 13 at Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets start at $175 and can be purchased by visiting kindnesswins.org.
Kindness Wins is the extension of Fearlessly Girl USA, a nonprofit organization that Keys started in 2016 to create “A kinder girl world – one girl at a time.”
Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medal alpine skier who calls Colorado home, joined Kindness Matters in 2020. Masters, an eight-time Paralympic Games medalist in three different summer and winter sports, was born in Ukraine with complications that later were linked to nuclear radiation exposure. That exposure led to the above-the-knee amputation of both of her legs.
Keys has been ranked as high as No. 7 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association.
Twenty-four Colorado athletes are expected to attend Champions Celebrating Champions and will be asked to acknowledge a person whose kindness and support helped them to achieve their goals.
In addition, there will be food, drink, music and silent auction bidding.
About the organization: Kindness Wins is a platform for kindness on and off the field of play. It helps fund kindness-driven programs for its partner nonprofits; creates hands-on activities to promote kindness across the globe; presents Medal of Kindness awards to deserving individuals throughout the year and serves as a hub for kindness content by posting on the Kindness Wins website, social media channels and through media connections.
Website: kindnesswins.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
