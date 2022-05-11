WellPower
Denver
News: May is National Mental Health Month, which represents perfect timing for president and chief executive officer Dr. Carl Clark to announce that Mental Health Center of Denver has changed its name to WellPower.
“In 2019, we began exploring a rebranding effort to find a name that better reflects the breadth and depth of our services and promotes the vital connection between a person’s mental health and overall wellbeing,” Clark explained. “While the name Mental Health Center of Denver has worked well for us in the past, it no longer tells people all that we have to offer. So, we updated out brand – our name, our logo, our colors – to better show our values, our culture and our mission.”
Said Clark: “We want everyone in Denver to think of our organization as a place where they belong – where they’re seen, where they’re valued and where they can come to get closer to the life they want to live.”
He added: “We are national leaders in behavioral health. Our approach to serving our communities … is based on the belief that we can, and must, change the landscape of behavioral health in the state of Colorado.”
About the organization: The former Mental Health Center of Denver was founded in 1989 as the community mental health center serving the people in the city and county of Denver. Over the past three decades it has grown and evolved to meet the changing needs of those it serves, adding a range of new programs, including ones developed and piloted as the first in the nation. In addition, the center’s workforce has expanded from a few dozen to nearly 1,000.
Website: mhcd.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
