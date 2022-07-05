COLORADO AGRICULTURAL LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION
Castle Rock
News: Landscape and nature photography specialist Pete Galligan will share how to use natural light to enhance your shots and create photos worth framing when he conducts two classes at the nonprofit Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation Lowell Ranch in Castle Rock.
The two-hour sessions will be held in CALF’s Ag Barn on July 28 and Aug. 26, starting at 6 p.m. both days. The registration fee is $20 per class and the sessions are open to those age 12 and over.
Registration is available here.
The July session will focus on how to use a point-and-shoot DSLR camera, while August’s instruction will be on how to shoot better photos with an iPhone or Android phone camera.
“I’ve been a photographer for my entire life, but really found my passion for nature photography when I moved to Colorado in 1996,” Galligan said. “Since then, I’ve photographed up and down the Front Range as well as all over the world.”
For the past several years Galligan has taught photography and iPhone photography to special needs adults at Wellspring Community, a nonprofit headquartered in Castle Rock.
The results are impressive, he added, with his students having gone on to sell their images and have them chosen for gallery showings.
About the organization: The nonprofit Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation is a working agricultural education center dedicated to connecting people to agriculture by creating opportunities for young people and adults to cultivate a mindset of cooperation, discipline, responsibility and personal excellence. It is located on the historic Lowell Ranch, 2330 I-25, Castle Rock.
Website: thecalf.org
