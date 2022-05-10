BONFILS-STANTON FOUNDATION
Denver
News: The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation on Tuesday announced that it has awarded grants totaling $500,000 to 17 local arts and cultural organizations.
In addition, Damon McLeese, executive director of Access Gallery, has been elected to the foundation’s board of directors. He replaces Hal Logan, who is stepping down after some 18 years of service.
Logan, co-founder of TransMontaigne and Basic Materials & Services LLC, joined the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation board in 2004 and served as its chairman from 2017-2020. He also chaired the board’s investment committee from 2005-2017.
McLeese, who has been at Access Gallery for 25 years, specializes in unlocking the creative power of people, regardless of their background.
“Damon’s years of experience in Denver’s arts and culture sector will be incredibly valuable as we continue to evolve the foundation and its grantmaking efforts,” said Bonfils-Stanton president and chief executive officer Gary Steuer. "He is one of our community’s most powerful advocates for people with disabilities – and a really phenomenal human that puts caring for others on the forefront of everything he does.”
The grants, ranging from $100,000 to $5,000, went to:
- Buntport Theater Company
- Central City Opera House Association
- The Children’s Museum of Denver
- Colorado Photographic Arts Center
- Control Group Productions
- Denver Biennial of the Americas
- Denver Civic Arts Foundation
- Denver Fringe Festival
- Denver Young Artists Orchestra
- Emanuel Project/Chicano/a/x Murals of Colorado Project
- Grantmakers in the Arts
- Latino Cultural Arts Center
- Museo de las Americas
- Philanthropy Colorado
- The Word, A Storytelling Sanctuary
- University of Denver
- VFW Post 1 Foundation
About the organization: The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation provides some $3 million in grants and fellowships annually to advance the arts and inspire creative leadership in Denver. While steeped in Denver’s cultural history, the foundation is a contemporary leader in fueling innovation and exploration in a creative economy.
Website: bonfils-stantonfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
