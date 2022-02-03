MENTAL HEALTH COLORADO
Denver
News: Mental Health Colorado’s annual Legislative Education and Advocacy Day will feature three local experts discussing reforms necessary to improve access by adults in need of mental health care.
The virtual event begins at noon on Feb. 18. There is no charge to participate, thanks to sponsors Colorado Access, Colorado Community Health Alliance and HealthONE. Donations to Mental Health Colorado are encouraged.
To register, visit mentalhealthcolorado.org/lead22/.
The panelists are:
- Dr. Morgan Medlock, who was appointed state Behavioral Health commissioner by Gov. Jared Polis. The former chief medical officer and director of crisis and emergency services for the Washington, D.C., Department of Behavioral Health, began her work her on Jan. 18.
- Cristen Bates, Population Health Division director in the health programs office of the Colorado Department of Healthcare Policy and Financing.
- Kate Harris, chief deputy commissioner, Life and Health Policy, for the Colorado Division of Insurance.
- Summer Gathercole, acting deputy commissioner in the Colorado Department of Human Services’ new Behavioral Health Administration.
About the organization: Mental Health Colorado is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working to pass laws, change practices and build a movement to create healthier minds across the lifespan for all Coloradans.
Website: mentalhealthcolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Calendar? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.