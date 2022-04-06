LOTUS NETWORK
Denver
News: A reception benefiting Lotus Network will be held immediately before best-selling author Elizabeth Gilbert speaks on May 4 at Denver’s historic Paramount Theatre.
The $135 admission includes cocktails, a swag bag, the opportunity to meet and be photographed with Gilbert and a seat for her 7:30 p.m. talk. Tickets for Gilbert’s talk alone are $55.
For details, visit lotusnetwork.org or Paramountdenver.com.
Gilbert became an international sensation with her 2006 book, “Eat, Pray, Love.” It has sold 12 million copies in 30 languages. Her latest, “City of Girls,” is set in the world of Broadway theater in the 1940s and tells the fictional story of one woman’s self-discovery through often hilarious, unconventional and charismatic characters.
In a press release announcing her Denver appearance, Gilbert said she will discuss “(h)ow women are more anxious now than they have been at any time in history. And a great deal of that anxiety comes from trying to manage things that cannot be managed.”
Lotus Network founders Lisa Cook and Leslie Heins add: “Elizabeth will explain how she has come to relax in a revolutionary new understanding about life – that it cannot be controlled, but it can be enjoyed and held as sacred.”
Gilbert’s appearance, produced by Nancy Rebek, had originally been scheduled for May 7, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets purchased for that date will be honored.
About the organization: Lotus Network was formed with the belief that it’s never too late to rediscover your potential and make the next chapter of your life the very best. Its mission is to provide opportunities for women and to create meaningful connections, personal growth and purposeful living through social and educational resources.
Website: lotusnetwork.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.