The Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault has debuted a new website called “You Have the Right,” which provides survivors and others with resources to identify, understand and seek care for sexual assault.
“CCASA and our partners have worked for more than a decade to create laws in Colorado that give survivors options for seeking medical and support services so they can access the resources they need to heal,” said Brie Franklin, executive director of CCASA. “Some survivors may not want to talk with a police officer right away, but still want to have evidence collected in case they decide to report later. It’s also important that survivors are able to get medical care without having to make a police report.”
“You Have the Right” and its Spanish-language version, “Tiene el Derecho,” provide a map of support services in the state and relevant facts for survivors, such as the number of reporting options and the time forensic evidence, colloquially known as a rape kit, will take to analyze. The website also advises friends and family members of victims to avoid making decisions for them, to validate their feelings and to say they believe the survivor.
CCASA developed the campaign along with the Colorado Forensic Compliance Team, which helped ensure the state’s compliance with the Violence against Women Act. Congress has since let the law expire.
