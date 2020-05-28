The AFL-CIO has planned a “caravan” outside the office of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner for a June 3 demonstration to draw attention to worker health and economic protections.
“We’ll be demanding Senator Cory Gardner join our working family champions to pass meaningful measures based on compassion, science, dignity and common sense,” the labor union wrote. The route will cover 20th Street, 17th Street, Champa Street and Stout Street in downtown Denver from noon to 1 p.m.
The five demands of the “Workers First Caravan” are for policymakers to keep essential workers safe, keep all workers employed, maintain the solvency of local governments and the U.S. Postal Service, expand affordable health insurance coverage and begin an infrastructure public works program.
Congress has addressed some of the union’s policy positions in previous coronavirus-response legislation. The $2.2 trillion CARES Act contained relief money for localities, albeit those with populations greater than 500,000. The Paycheck Protection Program and enhanced unemployment benefits have used federal dollars to ensure incomes for workers. And locally, Colorado’s health insurance exchange opened a special enrollment period to allow those affected by the pandemic to sign up for individual health insurance, possibly with a government subsidy.
