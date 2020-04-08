Carbondale voters approved a tax on cigarettes and tobacco products in Tuesday’s municipal elections, while Rangely voted to maintain its public fluoridation system.
“Both of these towns proved today that it’s always the right time to support evidence-based public health measures,” said Kate Stigberg of Healthier Colorado, a health policy advocacy group.
The tax measure in Carbondale will add $4 to the price of a pack of cigarettes and institute a new tax of 40% on the price of all other tobacco products. House Bill 1033, which passed in 2019, enabled local governments to regulate tobacco and nicotine sales.
Nearly 70% of voters approved the Carbondale measure. The taxes will take effect on July 1.
In Rangely, over 71% of voters answered in the affirmative to the question of whether the town should continue to inject fluoride into its water distribution system.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed community water fluoridation to be one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century for its cavity-reduction effects. However, according to the Fluoride Action Network, which advocates against water fluoridation, the percentage of localities in Colorado with access to a fluoridated water supply has decreased from 82% in 1992 to 75% in 2014.
