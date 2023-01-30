Nearly 300,000 Coloradans are approved to have their debt canceled if President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program is enacted, according to a new report.

A White House count released Friday showed that 295,000 Coloradans are fully approved for debt relief. That is almost two-thirds of the 471,000 Coloradans who applied or were automatically eligible for relief, and more than one-third of the 787,000 total federal student loan borrowers in Colorado.

In August, Biden released a plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for non-Pell Grant recipients for those with individual incomes of less than $125,000.

The program was soon blocked by a federal appeals court following challenges from Republican-led states which argued that canceling student debt exceeds Biden’s authority as president. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make a ruling on the issue in the coming months.

Applications for the student debt relief program were open for less than four weeks before the court blocked it. During that time, 26 million people applied or were automatically eligible for relief — of whom over 16 million were fully approved, according to the White House report. In total, the report estimates more than 40 million borrowers would qualify for debt forgiveness.

California, Texas and Florida have the most residents fully approved for debt relief, with approximately 1.47 million, 1.39 million and 1.05 million respectively, according to the report.

Colorado ranks 22nd in the nation for the number of residents fully approved for debt relief, making up just under 1.8% of the total approvals. This roughly aligns with Colorado's population in proportion to the rest of the United States.