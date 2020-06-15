The Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlawed discrimination on the basis of sex, also protects gay and transgender workers, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday. Conservative Justice Neil M. Gorsuch and Chief Justice John G. Roberts joined the four liberal justices in the decision. Gorsuch wrote that simply because lawmakers generations ago did not envision protections for LGBTQ people, “the limits of the drafters’ imagination supply no reason to ignore the law’s demands.” The ruling encompassed two cases involving gay and transgender people who were fired from their jobs because of their sexual orientation and gender identities.
Here are the reactions from Colorado’s policy leaders:
“Everyone deserves the right to be their true, authentic selves in their place of work without fear of being fired simply because of who they are or who they love....When there are efforts to undermine equality for all, we will fight for equality and the American promise of liberty and justice for all.” —Attorney General Phil Weiser
"Here in Colorado, we have already passed protections to ensure that LGBTQ Coloradans are treated with dignity and respect, that is not the case for nearly half of LGBTQ Americans. In 29 states, LGBTQ people remain unprotected from discrimination when trying to access public services, adopt children, or secure housing. Our community deserves more than patchwork policies to protect ourselves and our families." —Daniel Ramos, Executive Director, One Colorado
"Colorado native Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote today’s opinion with his Colorado values centered in his ruling: ‘No one who is well-qualified, talented, and hardworking should live in fear of being fired or denied a job because of who they are’. I agree wholeheartedly. It is time for change." —Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver
"This strong 6-3, Supreme Court ruling is a victory for LGBTQ workers and a significant step on the road to equality. We must continue to create a community where people feel safe, and loved, and valued, and respected. No person should be afraid to show the world who they are - and no LGBTQ person should risk losing their job by doing so." —Gov. Jared Polis
"This is a historic day for equality! No one should be discriminated against for who they are or for who they love." —Sen. Tammy Story, D-Conifer
