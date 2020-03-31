The Trump Administration on Tuesday released the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Rule, which will mandate a 1.5% annual increase in vehicle fuel economy. This is a weaker version of an Obama-era mandate for 5% annual improvement, and as of 2017 the transportation sector was the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The administration that its action will lower vehicle costs by $1,000 on average.
Here are what Colorado policymakers have to say about the rule:
Attorney General Phil Weiser
“The administration’s rollback of clean car standards will harm public health and air quality. It rejects science, innovation, and the American problem-solving spirit, leaving America to trail the world in this important frontier. The EPA’s misguided rollback is at odds with the agency’s own science and data, which show that the weaker fuel economy standards will increase air pollution, cost consumers more at the pump, and fail to make the nation’s roads safer ... the State will challenge the federal government’s rollback of our clean car standards."
Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office
"It is bitterly ironic that, in the midst of a pandemic that is compromising respiratory health across the globe, this administration is choosing to focus its energies on rolling back air pollution regulations and trying to curtail states’ rights to protect the air we all breathe.”
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet
“Gutting clean car standards will increase pollution, cost jobs, and harm public health – and is never a good idea. But in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic and economic downturn? Appalling.”
Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation
“Our work in Colorado last year to complete the first [zero-emission vehicle] rulemaking in the country that followed a successful negotiation with auto manufacturers could be a model for how we can turn the page in the national debate towards a more collaborative approach that’s good for the environment, consumers, and our economy.”
U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette
"Unbelievable. In the midst of a global pandemic, the Trump admin just announced it will roll back our nation's auto pollution rules – which have been critical in our efforts to combat the climate crisis. This is a direct attack on our public health and our environment."
