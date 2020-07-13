Despite a statement that Westminster’s mayor and council issued on July 2 to the employees of their police department, the city will not completely indemnify police officers who are sued civilly for violations of rights.
“Please know, the City intends to defend and indemnify its police officers for any liability incurred by them including any judgment or settlement entered against them,” the original statement read.
The comments were in response to Senate Bill 217, a wide-ranging police accountability bill that the General Assembly passed in response to racial justice protests that arose from the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. One of the provisions of the law allows for the elimination of qualified immunity in state civil suits against officers. Qualified immunity shields government employees from lawsuits absent a clearly-established violation of constitutional rights.
Officers being sued may be personally liable for up to $25,000, with the employer covering the rest. The Greenwood Village city council recently passed a resolution similarly promising to circumvent that requirement.
CPR reported that a Westminster spokesperson issued a subsequent statement walking back the council’s seemingly-total financial indemnification for its cops.
“The city intends to support its employees and will continue to defend and indemnify its police officers as required by SB20-217,” said Ryan Hegreness. “Westminster has always been and remains committed to compliance with SB20-217. The intent of this letter is to express support and our intent to follow the law.”
