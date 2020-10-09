During Saturday’s Western Conservative Summit, the Centennial Institute will release a movie entitled “America, America, God Shed His Grace on Thee,” which features the last interview given by Republican former presidential candidate Herman Cain.
“I believe prayer can save this country because I believe in prayer,” said Cain in a trailer released by the Centennial Institute, the policy arm of Colorado Christian University that is sponsoring the summit. Cain, 74, died in July from COVID-19 complications after he attended an indoor rally for President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Okla.
The movie, billed as a documentary, also features actor Nick Searcy, and aims to portray the importance of the Bible and God in the development of the United States.
“We are in danger of forgetting God and the consequences are disastrous,” said CCU President Donald Sweeting in the trailer. The preview also portrayed Searcy standing in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. while holding a Bible. The image was an apparent reference to Trump’s photo op on June 1, in which police used rubber bullets and tear gas to eject nonviolent racial justice protesters from the site so the president could take a picture.
The summit, which is occurring virtually this year and is free to attend, is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 10.
