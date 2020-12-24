Weld County has distributed $3 million in grants to businesses, using CARES Act money that Congress authorized in the spring.
"So many of our local public facing business have had been working hard to institute new health and safety measures and it’s important to help them through this process, as they are now faced with additional closures and capacity issues," said Rich Werner president of Upstate Colorado, the economic development corporation serving the county.
More than 400 business applied to the Business Recovery Program beginning in August, which was open to establishments with a physical presence in Weld County.
The Service Industry Relief Fund remains open for applications, and the county will approve new grants through Jan. 31. The awards are need-based, with an emphasis on helping restaurants, bars, live event venues, movie theaters, fitness centers, arcades and other recreation facilities.
Assistance of up to $10,000 is available for those "high risk" businesses under mandates to close or substantially cut services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.