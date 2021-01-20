The Weld County Board of Commissioners voted last week to accept $1 million in federal oil and gas lease revenue, which will go toward nine road projects in the jurisdiction.
“The traveling public expects our roads to be safe, efficient and meet their overall needs,” said commission Chair Steve Moreno. “While the county budgets each year for road improvements, funding from the Federal Mineral Lease Act District is a great additional resource we can use to maintain our transportation system.”
According to the Tax Foundation, the federal government compensates states for mineral leasing activity because the surrounding communities bear costs and burdens related to the industrial activity.
Weld County’s HARP program includes projects to mitigate the wear on county roads from oil and gas commercial vehicles. The nine earmarked projects fall under HARP.
Also, federal funds amounting to $52,473 will go towards well-water testing at no charge to residents. This is the first time the program has received more than $50,000 through the mineral lease revenue.
Federal land in Colorado comprises 36% of the state's acreage. Weld County is Colorado's top oil- and gas-producing jurisdiction, although output dropped by nearly 60% at the beginning of the pandemic.
