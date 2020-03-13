Attorney General Phil Weiser is warning Coloradans to be wary of false claims, unsafe websites and announcements impersonating government agencies in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“Scammers take advantage of natural disasters and emergencies,” said Weiser in a statement. “By learning how to avoid scams related to coronavirus, we can work together to ensure no one in our state is taken in by these malicious attempts to defraud Colorado consumers during this public health emergency.”
The attorney general’s office cited dangers from online offers of purported cures, messages claiming to be from reputable governmental or scientific sources, and links to websites that could result in viruses. The Consumer Protection Division has been working with Amazon to head off potential price gouging on essential products, like hand soap and household cleaners.
A spokesperson for Weiser said that there have been complaints to the attorney general's office, but they refused to point to a specific example of a scam because none has yet been determined to violate the state's consumer protections.
That reticent position is in contrast to the federal response. Within the past week, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Food & Drug Administration sent letters to multiple companies for making deceptive marketing claims about oils and supplements that were alleged cures for COVID-19. There is currently no vaccine for the virus.
“The FDA has determined that your website offers essential oil products for sale in the United States and that these products are intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, cure or diagnose COVID-19 in people,” the agencies wrote to Vital Silver, a silver-based supplement company. “FDA has determined that these products are unapproved new drugs sold in violation” of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The agencies noted that the company’s Facebook page advertised that a consumer could “Go on the offense” against the coronavirus through purchasing the supplements.
Three days afterward, Vital Silver clarified on Facebook that the company’s misleading statements were “religious beliefs as protected by the First Amendment.” The post also noted that the FDA had not evaluated the company’s claims and the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.
