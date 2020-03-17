Attorney General Phil Weiser on Monday warned businesses that do not provide promised refunds due to coronavirus-canceled activities that his office will investigate such conduct.
“Businesses can act responsibly by providing refunds or credits to consumers who will not be able to use their services, whether hotel reservations, airline travel or other areas where accommodations can be made,” Weiser said. “For those who have yet to do so, I would strongly encourage them to act quickly. As for any businesses that promise refunds or credits and fail to deliver on such promises, we will quickly investigate any such conduct and be ready to take action to protect consumers.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday urged the cancellation or postponement of events involving 50 or more people, a more restrictive measure than the directive against gatherings of 250 or more people a few days prior. The goal is to reduce the opportunity for person-to-person transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus and slow infection.
Beginning on Tuesday, all bars, restaurants, gyms and casinos will close onsite operations for 30 days by order of the Polis Administration. Even though the measure is drastic, it still falls short — for now — of San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s directive for a general lockdown in the city, also in effect on Tuesday. Weiser worried that such measures would harm businesses that display “good corporate citizenship” by heeding orders.
“We all need to pull together to support one another and we stand ready to consider appropriate measures to support those who are hurt during this crisis,” he said.
