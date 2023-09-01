Attorney General Phil Weiser on Friday announced the roll out of a new statewide educational campaign targeted to Colorado youth that warns that teens should not misuse prescription pills that could be laced with fentanyl.
The two-year campaign will focus on 11 to 18-year-olds, their parents/guardians, and other trusted adults like teachers and coaches.
The campaign provides teens and adults with facts about the risks of fentanyl, an extremely powerful opioid which is often mixed into counterfeit pills and powdered drugs like cocaine and MDMA. Even a tiny amount of fentanyl can be deadly, according to a statement from the attorney general's office Friday.
The campaign also highlights the signs of an opioid overdose and how people can use naloxone to reverse it.
The attorney general's office said the Connect Effect campaign demonstrates the power of connection to protect teens, including how young people can look out for each other, and how parents and other trusted adults can talk to teens about the risks of fentanyl-laced pills and powdered drugs.
The campaign uses positive social norms to show that most teens make healthy choices, which would give youth confidence that "they are in good company when they don’t take pills that are not prescribed to them."
The campaign strategy was based on surveys and discussion groups with Colorado teens and consultations with national experts on positive social norms.
“While it’s critical to highlight the pressing threat that fentanyl presents to Colorado youth, it’s also important to acknowledge that the vast majority of Colorado teens are making healthy choices and looking out for their friends and peers. This is proven to reinforce their healthy behavior,” Weiser said Friday.
The $750,000 tab for the two-year campaign comes from more than $700 million in settlements the attorney general has obtained from pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors that his office said created and fueled the opioid crisis.
The campaign will be managed by SE2, a public policy and marketing firm selected through a competitive bidding process to manage the attorney general's state fentanyl and opioid awareness campaign.
Also part of the campaign, Rise Above Colorado, a nonprofit statewide prevention organization "that impacts teen perceptions and attitudes about the risks of substance misuse to help youth make empowered, healthy choices."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.