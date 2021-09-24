Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has won endorsements from every Democratic member of the state legislature and nearly every Democrat elected to state executive office, his campaign announced Thursday as the Democrat wrapped up a five-day, statewide tour to launch his re-election bid.

Weiser has also been endorsed by a handful of county commissioners and a number of former governors, former legislative leaders and other current and former officials, his campaign said.

The former University of Colorado Law School dean, who worked in the Justice Department in the Obama administration, has yet to draw a Republican challenger. His campaign reported raising $1.7 million through the end of June and had $1.5 million on hand.

Weiser rallied supporters Thursday night in Lower Downtown Denver, capping a tour that included stops up and down the Front Range and on the Interstate 70 corridor in the high country.

Among the endorsers Weiser unveiled this week: Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, State Treasurer Dave Young, former Govs. Bill Ritter and Roy Romer, former Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne and former Secretary of State Bernie Buescher.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt are also giving Weiser their stamps of approval.

The only Democratic state official not on the list is Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who says she doesn't make endorsements, since she's in charge of running elections.

All 61 Democrats serving in the General Assembly — 41 House members and 20 senators, from state Rep. Judy Amabile of Boulder to state Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada — are throwing their support behind Weiser.

“It is an honor to serve the people of Colorado and work with dedicated public servants across our great state," Weiser said in a statement.

"I am very grateful for the support and trust of so many leaders and look forward to continuing to partner with them. Working across our state, I will stand up for Colorado consumers, protect our land, air, and water, enhance public safety, and defend the rule of law.”