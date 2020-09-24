Attorney General Phil Weiser and Colorado lawn care company Fit Turf have entered into a settlement agreement following allegations of automatic service renewals without disclosure to customers.
“When consumers sign up for a service, they should be given clear and accurate information about the terms and conditions of the service,” said Weiser. “Companies cannot bury the fact that services will renew year after year in fine print disclosures sent months after a sale, when consumers are no longer paying close attention or expecting the terms and conditions to change on them.”
Weiser’s office reported that Fit Turf used telemarketers to enroll customers without notification or consent for automatic renewals. Between 2015 and 2019, Fit Turf also allegedly contacted 132,000 phone numbers that were on the “no call” list.
The settlement requires Fit Turf to be transparent about service renewals, obtain consent, and maintain audio or written records of the transaction. The company did not admit to liability or violations of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act by signing the agreement.
As part of the contract, Fit Turf will pay $125,000 to the state. The settlement terms, which an Arapahoe County District Court judge signed off on Sept. 23, will be effective for five years. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.
