Attorney General Phil Weiser and Secretary of State Jena Griswold expressed their support on Thursday for a federal judge’s decision to issue a nationwide injunction preventing the U.S. Postal Service from continuing its policy changes that could affect Americans’ ability to vote by mail in the November election.
“These drastic changes have already caused real harm to Coloradans and their ability to do business or get their medication through the mail,” said Weiser, who joined the 14-state request for an injunction. “We will monitor the Postal Service to make sure they are complying with the judge’s order. And we will continue to protect the mail service and defend our state’s ability to manage our safe and easy-to-use vote at home election system so that every vote is counted.”
Griswold added that “Deliberately hindering the delivery of mail ballots during a pandemic is voter suppression. I appreciate Attorney General Weiser’s work and partnership on this important issue.”
Chief Judge Stanley A. Bastian of the U.S. District Court for Eastern Washington concluded the states had stated a sufficient claim that the Trump Administration was “involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service.” An implicit factor for the changes appeared to be voter suppression, which “is evident in President Trump’s highly partisan words and tweets,” Bastian wrote.
Trump, who voted by mail himself, has attacked expansions of mail balloting during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming without apparent evidence that the system is “totally open to ELECTION INTERFERENCE by foreign countries, and will lead to massive chaos and confusion!”
The injunction prohibits the Postal Service from requiring letter carriers to leave behind mail, to not make return trips to distribution centers and deviating from the past treatment of ballots as First Class Mail.
Lee Moak, a member of the Postal Service’s board of governors, labeled the states’ legal filing as “completely and utterly without merit.”
