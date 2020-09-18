FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold makes a point during a news conference at a mobile voting location in the Swansea neighborhood in Denver. Colorado is expanding its mail-in ballot tracking app so that all voters in the state can use it. Secretary of State Griswold announced Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, that voters in all 64 counties will be able to check the status of their mailed ballots for the 2020 election and receive notifications by phone, email, or text.