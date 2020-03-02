Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office received more than 9,800 consumer complaints last year, with fraudulent and unwanted telephone calls representing the largest category of reports.
“The top complaint we receive at our office is illegal robocalls,” said Weiser. “Through these calls, unscrupulous individuals use fear and intimidation to lure consumers into giving bank information, Social Security numbers, or other personal data, or signing up for a bogus service.”
He added that those perpetrating the frauds often target older Coloradans.
Weiser’s office saw an increase in complaints of 7.8% over 2018. Of the consumer complaints in 2019, 766 — or 8% — pertained to telephone scams. Colorado ranked the highest in the nation for per capita robocall complaints to the Federal Trade Commission in 2019, with 130,640 complaints total.
Taking effect in 2020 is the federal TRACED Act, which requires the use of “digital footprints” to authenticate that a number on one end of a call is the same as the number that appears on the other end. Phone companies will be able to rapidly identify and take action against numbers being used for spoofed calls.
At 7%, the second-largest category of complaints to Weiser’s office involved harassment from debt collectors. Referring to student loan debt collections in particular, the attorney general explained that “one of the things you often will hear is from some debt collector, ‘we need you to pay on your loans now or you’ll go into default.’ It is a very tempting fraud because so many people have student loans.”
Student loans, he added, breed a combination of fraudulent debt collectors, legitimate servicing entities who act unfairly, and for-profit colleges that did not deliver the education promised. His office is hiring a student loan ombudsperson to enforce collectors’ compliance with the law and resolve complaints from borrowers.
While Weiser did not disclose how many of the complaints his office was able to resolve, he said that because of limited staffing, the office has to conduct investigations strategically. He cited a consent agreement with CenturyLink in which the telecommunications provider agreed to pay more than $8.4 million and disclose all payments after consumers complained of being in fixed-price contracts that contained an escalating “cost-recovery fee.”
The same hidden-cost principle is at stake in another ongoing, multi-state investigation into “drip pricing” scams from hotel chains. As Weiser described them, when people arrive for a hotel reservation, they are sometimes told of an additional facilities fee or “resort fee.” When the customer objects and says they do not plan to use the facilities, the hotel might say that everyone has to pay the fee, even though it went unadvertised at the time of reservation.
Weiser added that going after egregiously bad actors can have a deterrent effect on others. Questions from his office, too, can stop perpetrators without necessitating a full-scale investigation. “Often, the mere fact that a company knows someone’s watching can have a healthy effect on their behavior,” said the attorney general.
Although Weiser’s office largely brings civil cases, there are three areas in which criminal charges may be warranted: Medicare and Medicaid fraud, such as with nursing homes; Ponzi schemes, entailing the defrauding of investors; and “roofing scams” from contractors who do not perform work.
The most “insidious” calls, Weiser said, are from those claiming to represent the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration or even hospitals. He advised people against answering calls if they do not recognize the number. Most scammers, he explained, do not leave messages.
Other, less frequent, sources of complaints to the attorney general’s office in 2019 included real estate scams, medical billing and automobile transactions.
The Federal Trade Commission designated March 1-7 as National Consumer Protection Week, and Weiser’s office encouraged fraud victims to report through the state’s website, StopFraudColorado.go.
