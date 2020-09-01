Attorney General Phil Weiser has asked the U.S. Department of Transportation to investigate the flight change protocols and customer service of Frontier Airlines, in response to more than 100 complaints his office received since March about the company.
Weiser told U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao in a Sept. 1 letter that he has reason to believe Frontier violated federal law “by engaging in various practices that cause consumers financial and psychological harm and meet the USDOT’s criteria for being ‘unfair’ or ‘deceptive.’” He elaborated that federal regulations require airlines to comply with minimum customer service procedures, and to refund customers promptly when it is merited.
“Based on consumer complaints and Frontier’s own published policies, Frontier has failed to comply with the requirement to offer refunds in certain circumstances,” Weiser wrote, saying such alleged behavior ran contrary to federal rules. Complaints to his office conveyed that Frontier reportedly denied refunds to passengers after canceling or significantly altering their itineraries. Furthermore, passengers who had to cancel their reservations due to an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19 received assurances from customer service personnel they would receive a refund, only to have one fail to materialize.
The attorney general’s office also heard complaints of customers who received vouchers or flight credits for cancelations during the pandemic and were unable to redeem the full or any value. Other alleged violations from the company include failing to properly disclose the voucher redemption policy, providing incorrect information to customers, and causing long delays in response to telephone and email inquiries.
“Unlike other airlines, or other companies, Frontier has failed to treat consumers fairly or honestly — and took advantage of them during a public health emergency,” Weiser accused the company. He added that since March, he has received more complaints about Frontier than any other company.
A statement from Frontier disputed the allegations, maintaining that during the pandemic, the airline "has acted in good faith to care for our passengers compassionately and fairly. At all times we have remained in full compliance with DOT rules and regulations governing flight changes, cancellations and refunds. We strongly dispute any suggestion to the contrary."
