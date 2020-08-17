A settlement that Attorney General Phil Weiser and Dream Center Education Holdings LLC reached has resulted in $66,000 of refunds returned to former students of the defunct Art Institute of Colorado, Weiser’s office announced on Monday.
In 2017, Dream Center acquired 31 Art Institute schools. One year later, Colorado’s Art Institute lost its accreditation. But the school misrepresented to its students that it still was accredited for six months after the fact, according to the attorney's general office.
“Deceiving students who are expecting to receive an accredited degree and causing students to incur thousands of dollars in debt can have lasting financial implications for those students,” said Weiser in a statement. “By ensuring that money from Dream Center is returned to those students who attended the Art Institute when it lied about its accreditation, we are working to remedy the financial harms caused by Dream Center when it defrauded students.”
The Art Institute did not immediately respond to questions about whether the school agreed with Weiser’s characterization of its behavior.
The agreement will also forgive $1.2 million of outstanding loan debt that students borrowed directly from the school. Weiser’s office will send checks to more than 50 students covering the sixth-month period in 2018 during which the misrepresentation of status occurred.
Former students can contact the U.S. Department of Education or their federal student loan servicer for cancellation of remaining loans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.